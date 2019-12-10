Johnson warns of 'disastrous' hung parliament

General election 2019: Johnson warns of hung parliament 'disaster'
Boris Johnson has warned that a hung parliament would be "disastrous" for the country.
Speaking on the campaign trail in Staffordshire, the prime minister claimed that "the only mathematical alternative" to a Conservative majority in Thursday's election was a coalition between Labour and the SNP.
The SNP has ruled out a formal coalition with Jeremy Corbyn's party if there is no clear winner in Thursday's election but have suggested they could support a Labour minority government if Mr Corbyn agreed to a Scottish independence referendum.
Labour says it will not do coalition deals with other parties.
