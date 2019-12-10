London Bridge victim's dad 'found PM offensive'

Video

The father of one of the victims of the London Bridge attack has accused Boris Johnson of using his son's death "to score points" in the general election.

After the attack on 29 November, the prime minister blamed Usman Khan's early release from prison on legislation introduced under the Labour government.

The father of Cambridge graduate Jack Merritt, who was stabbed to death in the attack, told Sky News that "instead of seeing a tragedy, Boris Johnson saw an opportunity".

Mr Johnson has previously denied claims he was politicising the attack, saying he had campaigned against early release "for many years".