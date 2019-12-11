'Most important election in my lifetime' - Gove
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: 'Most important election in my lifetime' - Gove

Cabinet minister Michael Gove says "the choice couldn't be clearer or more important" ahead of Thursday's general election.

He adds that it is "the most important election I've certainly faced in my lifetime".

Mr Gove also blamed the Brexit deadlock for creating an "unhappy atmosphere in our political system".

  • 11 Dec 2019
Go to next video: General Election 2019: What is a manifesto?