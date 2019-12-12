Farage: 'I killed the Lib Dems and hurt Labour'

Media player
General election 2019: 'I killed the Liberal Democrats and hurt Labour', says Farage
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told Andrew Neil that his purpose throughout the election campaign has been to try and get "the right kind of Brexit".
12 Dec 2019
