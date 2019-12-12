Farage: 'I killed the Lib Dems and hurt Labour'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: 'I killed the Liberal Democrats and hurt Labour', says Farage

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told Andrew Neil that his purpose throughout the election campaign has been to try and get "the right kind of Brexit".

  • 12 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Exit poll predicts Conservative majority