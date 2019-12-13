Labour's Gareth Snell: 'It's disastrous'

Media player
Election 2019: 'It's disastrous' - Labour's Gareth Snell
Labour candidate Gareth Snell has told the BBC he thinks party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell should step down.
He said he believes he has lost his seat in Stoke-on-Trent Central to the Conservative Party, and blamed Labour's stance on Brexit and some voters' dislike of Mr Corbyn.
13 Dec 2019
