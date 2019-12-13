'Best of a bad bunch'
Election 2019: Voters in Bassetlaw on why they chose 'best of a bad bunch'

The Conservative party has won the seat of Bassetlaw, which Labour had held since 1935.

Many voters in the area voted for a Tory candidate for the first time.

The BBC's Frankie McCamley asked a few of them about their choices.

