Election results 2019: Bunty, Buckethead, Binface - and Boris Johnson
In a strange but honoured UK tradition, UK's prime minister heard his constituency result next to a man in a mask.
Other candidates standing in Uxbridge and South Ruislip included Count Binface, arch-rival Lord Buckethead, and "Bunty Twunting-McFuff", or Norma Burke.
13 Dec 2019
