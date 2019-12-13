Vote was a Labour loss, not a Tory win

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stephen Kinnock: Election was 'Labour loss, not a Tory win'
Stephen Kinnock has told a Question Time audience the election was a Labour failure, rather than a Tory victory.
He said Boris Johnson led a government which had "gutted our public services" and had seen "an explosion in child poverty and in homelessness".
You can watch the full programme on iPlayer.
-
13 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50789274/stephen-kinnock-election-was-labour-loss-not-a-tory-winRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window