Gove: UK will 'formally leave the EU on 31 January'
The government is planning to add a new clause to the Brexit bill to rule out any extension to the transition period beyond the end of next year.

Senior Cabinet Minister Michael Gove says the political declaration signed by the EU "commits them to finishing trade talks with the UK by December 2020".

  • 17 Dec 2019