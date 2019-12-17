Corbyn: We must hold this government to account

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: 'Our job is to hold this government to account'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Conservatives' election victory, as MPs returned to the House of Commons.
He paid tribute to Labour MPs who lost their seats, especially Dennis Skinner, who had been Bolsover's MP since 1970 and was set to be the longest-serving MP.
Mr Corbyn also said the prime minister would be judged on whether he kept his election promises by the people he made them to.
He said Labour's job would be to hold the government to account.
-
17 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50824224/jeremy-corbyn-our-job-is-to-hold-this-government-to-accountRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window