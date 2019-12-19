Thornberry: Labour needs clear strategic thinking

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emily Thornberry: Labour Party needs clear strategic thinking
Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry says her party needs "clear strategic thinking".
Ms Thornberry, who is also shadow foreign secretary, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that her party should not have backed an election that was "inevitably" going to be over Brexit.
She said Labour now needed to work out "how it will take Boris Johnson on".
-
19 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50851189/emily-thornberry-labour-party-needs-clear-strategic-thinkingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window