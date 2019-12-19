Thornberry: Labour needs clear strategic thinking
Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry says her party needs "clear strategic thinking".

Ms Thornberry, who is also shadow foreign secretary, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that her party should not have backed an election that was "inevitably" going to be over Brexit.

She said Labour now needed to work out "how it will take Boris Johnson on".

