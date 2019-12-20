Corbyn: Deal could lead to 'maggots in orange juice'

Media player
Jeremy Corbyn: Brexit deal could lead to 'maggots in orange juice'
MPs are debating whether to back the PM's plan for the UK to leave the EU on 31 January, ahead of a vote later.
The EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill would also ban the government from extending the transition period.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party wouldn't vote for the government's Brexit bill.
20 Dec 2019
