Barclay: Vote signals 'historic day'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stephen Barclay: Vote signals 'historic day'

The government's Withdrawal Agreement Bill will return to the Commons today for a second reading.

MPs will get the chance to vote on the bill, which will also ban the government from extending the transition period.

Brexit Stephen Barclay said it was an opportunity for the government to start "bringing the country back together".

  • 20 Dec 2019