Brexit: 'Now is the moment to reunite our country,' says Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson opens the Commons debate on the second reading of his Brexit deal bill, saying: "Now is the time to act together as one reinvigorated nation, one United Kingdom."
20 Dec 2019
