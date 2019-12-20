Jeremy Corbyn: 'We still believe this is a terrible deal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corbyn: 'Prime minister's Brexit deal is a terrible deal for our country'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he understands the British public's determination to end the Brexit debate, saying "we cannot go on forever debating what happened in 2016".

But he says the government's Brexit deal does not protect "our manufacturing industry" or our "natural world".

  • 20 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Parliament will 'get Brexit done'