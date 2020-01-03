Media player
Tom Watson: I'm not the one to do Labour's post-mortem
Tom Watson says it will be down to the new leader of the Labour Party to explain why it hasn't won a general election in a decade.
The former deputy - who stood down in December - said shadow cabinet members running to replace Jeremy Corbyn will face "particular pressure" over the last manifesto.
03 Jan 2020
