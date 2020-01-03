Phillips: Labour members 'ready for a change'

Video

Jess Phillips says Labour members are "ready for a change," as she announces she is joining the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as party leader.

The Birmingham Yardley MP is the third Labour MP to officially announce her candidacy, alongside frontbenchers Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis.

Speaking to reporters, she acknowledged her pitch for the leadership "won't necessarily be an easy fight," but she was "incredibly good" at "taking on difficult things".