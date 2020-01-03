Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jess Phillips: Labour members 'ready for a change'
Jess Phillips says Labour members are "ready for a change," as she announces she is joining the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as party leader.
The Birmingham Yardley MP is the third Labour MP to officially announce her candidacy, alongside frontbenchers Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis.
Speaking to reporters, she acknowledged her pitch for the leadership "won't necessarily be an easy fight," but she was "incredibly good" at "taking on difficult things".
-
03 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window