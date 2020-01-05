We lost trust as a force for good - Starmer
Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has set out why he thinks his party failed to win last month's general election.

The shadow Brexit secretary has confirmed he is standing in the contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader.

  • 05 Jan 2020
