Long-Bailey expresses support for Corbyn's policies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Long-Bailey: Jeremy Corbyn 'will go down in history' for radical proposals

Rebecca Long-Bailey says the Labour leader suffered unprecedented personal attacks during the election and that he will "go down in history" for proposing the most "exciting and innovative" policies in a generation.

Ms Long-Bailey is the sixth candidate to join the Labour leadership contest.

  • 07 Jan 2020