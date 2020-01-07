How will the new Labour leader be chosen?

Media player
How will the Labour leader be chosen? And who decides?
The new leader of the Labour Party, who will replace Jeremy Corbyn, will be announced on 4 April. Political correspondent Helen Catt explains how the contest takes place and who decides on the next leader.
07 Jan 2020
