Government 'confident' on trade deal deadline

Barclay: 'Let's be positive and get it done'
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay tells BBC Breakfast the government aims to get a trade deal by the deadline at the end of 2020.
The prime minister has insisted that when the UK leaves the EU on 31 January 2020, both sides will begin talks about the future trade and economic relationship.
After the UK's exit from the EU, the UK will enter a 11 month transition period that the government has insisted it will not extend.
08 Jan 2020
