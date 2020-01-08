PM says 'bell is tolling' for 'woeful' rail firm

Video

Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin called on Boris Johnson to look at taking away the contract from West Midlands Trains.

She said the firm, that operates across the Midlands and has services to London and Liverpool, had been "absolutely woeful".

He replied that the "bell is tolling for West Midlands Rail", in his second question on trains during PMQs, where he said other franchises were under review.

