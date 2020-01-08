What is PMQs like for new MPs?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New MPs attend Prime Minister's Questions for first time
The first Prime Minister's Questions of the new parliament has taken place.
It's one of the main events of the parliamentary week, and two newly-elected MPs described their experiences.
-
08 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51042210/new-mps-attend-prime-minister-s-questions-for-first-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window