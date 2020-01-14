Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Big Ben Brexit bongs 'would cost £500,000' - PM
Boris Johnson has suggested public fundraising could cover the costs of making Big Ben chime on Brexit Day.
The prime minister told BBC Breakfast that getting the famous bell to sound on 31 January would cost £500,000.
-
14 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window