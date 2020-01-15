NHS is understaffed and underfunded - Corbyn

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Johnson and Corbyn on NHS care and funding
Jeremy Corbyn asked Boris Johnson why people were waiting for longer for healthcare after 10 years of Conservative government.
The Labour leader told Prime Minister's Questions the NHS was "understaffed and underfunded".
But the prime minister insisted “record sums" were going into the NHS and a new law was being passed guaranteeing funding.
Mr Johnson added: "We will get those waiting lists down.”
Watch Politics Live in full for 30 days from transmission (UK only)
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window