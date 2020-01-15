Quickfire quiz for Labour leadership hopeful Nandy
Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy on student fees, the NHS, Trident and tax

Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy is asked for her views on university tuition fees, Royal Mail renationalisation, Trident, the NHS using private providers and the top rate of tax.

The BBC's Andrew Neil is hoping to interview all five candidates in the race for Labour leadership.

