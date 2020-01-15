Concern over future for EU citizens

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Concern over settlement scheme for EU citizens
Members of the European Parliament have expressed "grave concern" about aspects of the government's plan to safeguard the rights of EU citizens in the UK after Brexit.
Anyone living here by the end of the year can apply to stay, and the government says their rights to live and work will be permanently protected by law.
But MEPs have warned of continued uncertainty and anxiety - and one such citizen, Guillermo, says he is worried about the future.
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51129140/brexit-concern-over-settlement-scheme-for-eu-citizensRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window