Unite child refugees with families at 'very minimum'

Video

Lord Dubs is trying to restore a protection, that's been removed in the EU Withdrawal Bill, to allow unaccompanied child migrants in the EU to come to the UK and be reunited with their families after Brexit.

The family reunification measure was originally known as the "Dubs amendment" after the Labour peer, Lord Dubs, who's trying to get it reinstated in the House of Lords.

The government insists it doesn't want to tie its hands in Brexit negotiations, and that there will be provisions for unaccompanied children in the upcoming immigration bill.