Starmer: I think I can restore trust

Keir Starmer: I think I can restore that trust
Labour leadership candidate Keir Starmer has said he believes he can restore trust in the Labour party.
"We need to unify the party, and I think I can do that," he said. "We spent far too much time fighting ourselves and not fighting the Tories."
16 Jan 2020
