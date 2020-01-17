Tice: Big Ben situation is pathetic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tice: Big Ben situation is pathetic

Brexit Party MEP Richard Tice has said it is "pathetic" that Parliament can't get Big Ben to ring on Brexit day.

"We're leaving the European Union, we want a bold, ambitious vision for the country, and yet we can't even organise a bell to ring in a clock tower, it's just pathetic," he told BBC Breakfast.

  • 17 Jan 2020