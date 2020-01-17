Media player
Tice: Big Ben situation is pathetic
Brexit Party MEP Richard Tice has said it is "pathetic" that Parliament can't get Big Ben to ring on Brexit day.
"We're leaving the European Union, we want a bold, ambitious vision for the country, and yet we can't even organise a bell to ring in a clock tower, it's just pathetic," he told BBC Breakfast.
17 Jan 2020
