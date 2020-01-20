'Election result was worse than my exaggeration'

Video

Labour frontbencher Jonathan Ashworth has said secretly-recorded comments about the election result turned out to be accurate.

Just ahead of the general election, Mr Ashworth said voters "can't stand Corbyn" and the outlook was "abysmal" for Labour.

Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn asked, now the campaign was over, would the shadow health secretary admit he was speaking the truth back then, as some of his analysis was "spot on".

Mr Ashworth insisted he was "exaggerating" to a former friend and Tory activist and the result was "worse than my exaggeration".

He said: “We took such a hammering, we lost seats which I did not even mention in that phone call.”

