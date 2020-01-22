Shapps promises change for rail system
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said both rail operators and Network Rail are to blame for poor performance on the UK rail network.

He said that the system was going to be looked at, as the government announced a review into the TransPennine rail route.

He said the existing Victorian rail network was "creaking under that enormous pressure" of increased passenger use.

