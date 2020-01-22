Media player
Lisa Nandy: Welfare system sees people as 'problems'
Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy has said her town of Wigan had no support to move to the Universal Credit system.
She added that the welfare system itself sees people as "problems to be solved, not potential to be realised".
22 Jan 2020
