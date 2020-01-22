Labour 'needs to sell message of aspiration'

Media player
Labour leadership: Party needs to sell aspiration, says Long-Bailey
Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey has said the party needs to do a better job of selling a message of aspiration to voters.
The shadow business secretary said Labour needed to focus on showing people "a positive vision for the future", rather than primarily attacking the Conservative Party.
22 Jan 2020
