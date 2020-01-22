Labour 'needs to sell message of aspiration'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour leadership: Party needs to sell aspiration, says Long-Bailey

Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey has said the party needs to do a better job of selling a message of aspiration to voters.

The shadow business secretary said Labour needed to focus on showing people "a positive vision for the future", rather than primarily attacking the Conservative Party.

  • 22 Jan 2020