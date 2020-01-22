Corbyn offers to buy Johnson a vegan roll

Video

At PMQs, Boris Johnson was asked about a £300 bonus to workers at Greggs, as some on universal credit may not receive the full payment.

Jeremy Corbyn said if the prime minister could show that was “just and fair, I'll buy him a vegan roll from Greggs myself".

Mr Johnson said the living wage had been increased and those on low pay would be able to “keep more of the money they earn”.

