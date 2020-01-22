PM accused of 'attack' on devolution

Media player
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on Brexit votes
The SNP Westminster leader accused the prime minster of making an "unprecedented attack" on devolution in the UK at PMQs.
Ian Blackford said the devolved parliaments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have rejected the Brexit bill, adding: "Scotland said no and we meant it."
Mr Johnson picked up on that phrase and recalled the 2014 independence reference, telling him: "Scotland said no and they meant it."
