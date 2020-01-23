Five lessons for the next Brexit step

Media player
Brexit negotiations: Five lessons for the next phase
Brexit day is fast approaching, with UK and EU officials set to start negotiations about the future relationship.
What lessons can be learnt from the past three years?
BBC Brussels correspondent Adam Fleming is back in the Brussels pub where he has spent time meeting key sources...and he's got a beer and a few thoughts for the phase ahead.
