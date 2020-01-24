Trevor Phillips: 'Insane reasons' for stabbings
Question Time veteran Trevor Phillips said in order to tackle knife crime we should "stop glorifying" gang culture, during the live show in Stoke Newington, London.

The former head of the Commission for Racial Equality also questioned how we could raise the safety of public spaces such as parks.

