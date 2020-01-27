Starmer: 'The government hasn't got a clue'
Sir Keir Starmer: 'The government hasn't really got a clue'

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has warned the government doesn't know what will happen after the UK leaves the EU on Friday.

He has made the case for greater devolution from Westminster, saying people wanted decisions that affect their lives to be made closer to them.

  • 27 Jan 2020