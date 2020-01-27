Barnier: Risk of 'cliff edge' in Brexit trade talks

Media player
Brexit: Risk of 'cliff edge' in trade talks - Barnier
The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned the UK still faces a potential Brexit "cliff edge" if trade talks do not result in a deal.
If no agreement is reached by the end of the transition period in December, it "cannot be business as usual", he said.
Mr Barnier was speaking at a press conference alongside Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
