Johnson: UK will find a solution on Huawei

Video

Boris Johnson said the government will "come up with a solution" when it comes to Huawei.

There has been controversy about whether the UK should approve using the firm's kit in its future 5G mobile networks.

But Mr Johnson said: "There is no reason why we shouldn’t have technological progress here in the UK, allow consumers, businesses in the UK, to have access to fantastic technology, fantastic communications, but also protect our security interests and protect our key partnerships with other security powers around the world."