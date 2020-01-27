Tory MP: 'Don't let Huawei dragon nest' in UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huawei: 'Don't let dragon nest' in UK 5G network, says Tory MP
Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat has urged the government not to let Chinese firm Huawei supply equipment for the UK's 5G digital infrastructure.
He was speaking in the Commons the day before a decision is due on the issue.
Mr Tugendhat said he hoped ministers understood "the concern that this whole House feels [about] the idea that we should be nesting that dragon, the idea we should be letting the fox into the hen house, when really we should be guarding the wire."
-
27 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51271294/huawei-don-t-let-dragon-nest-in-uk-5g-network-says-tory-mpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window