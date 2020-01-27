Tory MP: 'Don't let Huawei dragon nest' in UK

Video

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat has urged the government not to let Chinese firm Huawei supply equipment for the UK's 5G digital infrastructure.

He was speaking in the Commons the day before a decision is due on the issue.

Mr Tugendhat said he hoped ministers understood "the concern that this whole House feels [about] the idea that we should be nesting that dragon, the idea we should be letting the fox into the hen house, when really we should be guarding the wire."