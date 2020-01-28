Media player
Dominic Raab: 'Risk cannot be eliminated in telecoms'
Dominic Raab has defended the decision of the government to allow Huawei's technology to play a part in the UK's future 5G mobile networks.
Making a statement in the Commons, the foreign secretary said "risk cannot be eliminated in telecoms".
But he added that it was "the job of government, Ofcom and industry to work together to ensure we reduce our vulnerabilities and mitigate those risks".
28 Jan 2020
