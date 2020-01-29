Baroness Morgan: 'We have got the expertise'

Video

Baroness Morgan has said that using Huawei in the UK's 5G mobile networks will not risk national security.

The culture secretary said the UK has been using the firm's technology in its 4G networks, so has got the "expertise" and "oversight" to mitigate risks.

She told BBC Breakfast: "We are absolutely clear that [the] decision in no way affects the ability for the UK to share classified data with our allies and partners, including the US."