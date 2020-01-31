Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: How did we get here? The past four years in two minutes
It's been more than three years since the UK voted to leave the European Union but now it's about to happen.
Through two changes of prime minister, two general elections, and more votes in parliament than anyone cares to remember, here's a quick recap of how we got here.
Read more: Your simple guide to the UK leaving the EU
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51296015/brexit-how-did-we-get-here-the-past-four-years-in-two-minutesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window