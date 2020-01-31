The village that partied when UK joined Europe

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: The Devon village that held an EEC-joining party
Ivybridge in Devon held a big party when the UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973.
Unlike most of the rest of the South West, which voted heavily Leave in the Brexit referendum, the village voted narrowly to Remain in 2016.
How do Ivybridge's residents feel now we're leaving?
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51296016/brexit-the-devon-village-that-held-an-eec-joining-partyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window