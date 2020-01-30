Media player
Brexit day and the battle over Europe in '75
In 1975, the UK voted in a referendum to stay in the European Common Market. Two people from opposing sides of the campaign spoke to the BBC about opinions then, and what has changed now.
30 Jan 2020
