Farage: UK 'too big to bully'

Brexit: UK 'too big to bully', says Nigel Farage
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said the European Union is "fundamentally anti-democratic".
The bloc was not able to "bully" the UK into staying a member, he added, because the country is "too big to bully".
He was speaking on the day that the European Parliament will formally approve the terms of the UK's departure .
29 Jan 2020
