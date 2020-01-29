EU's von der Leyen: 'We will never be far'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: 'We will never be far,' says EU's von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen has told the UK "we will always love you and we will never be far."
"Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depth of love," she added.
Her comments came as the EU prepared to vote on the UK Withdrawal Agreement, the final act for MEPs before Brexit.
-
29 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51296053/brexit-we-will-never-be-far-says-eu-s-von-der-leyenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window