Jeremy Corbyn: PM prepared to 'sell off' UK
PMQs: Corbyn and Johnson on Brexit and US trade deal

Jeremy Corbyn said the government was prepared to "sacrifice" British interests and value, and was heading towards a "sell-out trade deal with Donald Trump".

Boris Johnson said the Labour leader would "isolate this country”, in PMQs exchanges.

  • 29 Jan 2020
