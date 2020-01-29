Jeremy Corbyn: PM prepared to 'sell off' UK

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and Johnson on Brexit and US trade deal
Jeremy Corbyn said the government was prepared to "sacrifice" British interests and value, and was heading towards a "sell-out trade deal with Donald Trump".
Boris Johnson said the Labour leader would "isolate this country”, in PMQs exchanges.
29 Jan 2020
